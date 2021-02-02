Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HZNP, AMC, SLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 10,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 50,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) saw options trading volume of 30,164 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 13,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

