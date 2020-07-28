Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, MPC, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 2,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 296,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 29,234 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1140 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, MPC options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

