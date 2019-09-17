Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, CINF, SHW

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 4,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 457,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 886,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) saw options trading volume of 2,725 contracts, representing approximately 272,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 1,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

HUM CINF SHW

BNK Invest

