Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HSY, ADSK, TMO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 4,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 896,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,530 contracts, representing approximately 653,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 653,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $567.50 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $567.50 strike highlighted in orange:
