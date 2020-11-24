Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HST, MOS, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), where a total volume of 75,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of HST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 14,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HST. Below is a chart showing HST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 28,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 12,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HST options, MOS options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.