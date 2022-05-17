Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HRMY, IOVA, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY), where a total volume of 3,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 365,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 10,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,300 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 31,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRMY options, IOVA options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

