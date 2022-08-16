Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, SPTN, CAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 102,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 47,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) saw options trading volume of 2,264 contracts, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 4,985 contracts, representing approximately 498,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
