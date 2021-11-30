Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, ALDX, ACM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 11,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALDX) options are showing a volume of 5,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ALDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of ALDX. Below is a chart showing ALDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 8,432 contracts, representing approximately 843,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

