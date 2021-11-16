Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLT, NCLH, NDAQ

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 23,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.7% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,300 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 108,789 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,700 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) saw options trading volume of 6,128 contracts, representing approximately 612,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

