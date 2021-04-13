Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLIT, W, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT), where a total volume of 4,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 433,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 36,075 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

