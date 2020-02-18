Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLF, GS, MRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 11,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,696 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, GS options, or MRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

