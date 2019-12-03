Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLF, BYND, VICR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 7,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 758,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 50,547 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 118.3% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) options are showing a volume of 2,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.8% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

