Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, TTD, ENV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 28,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 9,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) options are showing a volume of 2,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, TTD options, or ENV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

