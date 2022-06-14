Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, MTN, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 21,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 1,992 contracts, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 5,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
