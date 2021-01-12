Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, LYV, NDAQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 26,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 14,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) saw options trading volume of 5,867 contracts, representing approximately 586,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,600 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

