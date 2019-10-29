Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HCA, UBER, R

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total volume of 10,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 77,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 3,494 contracts, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

