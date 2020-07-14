Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HBI, AMD, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), where a total of 32,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of HBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 946,800 underlying shares of HBI. Below is a chart showing HBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 210,934 contracts, representing approximately 21.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 19,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 6,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HBI options, AMD options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.