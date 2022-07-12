Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HASI, ARCH, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), where a total volume of 4,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 415,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 3,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 73,522 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
