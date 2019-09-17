Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAS, MGM, GLW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 12,282 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.9% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 38,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 14,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 28,335 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, MGM options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.