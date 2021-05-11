Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, OXY, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 47,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 21,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 72,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 8,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAL options, OXY options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

HAL OXY QCOM

