Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, MSFT, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 75,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 57,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 116,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 7,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 16,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAL options, MSFT options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

