Markets
HAIN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAIN, SWKS, DT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN), where a total volume of 2,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 7,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HAIN options, SWKS options, or DT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAIN SWKS DT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular