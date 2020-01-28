Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HAIN, SWKS, DT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN), where a total volume of 2,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 7,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

