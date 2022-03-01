Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GTN, TREX, ROST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN), where a total of 2,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 562,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) options are showing a volume of 4,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of TREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of TREX. Below is a chart showing TREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 12,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GTN options, TREX options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

