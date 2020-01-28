Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GSHD, W, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD), where a total volume of 1,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of GSHD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of GSHD. Below is a chart showing GSHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 12,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 153,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GSHD options, W options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

