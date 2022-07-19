Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, JBHT, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 49,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 19,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, JBHT options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.