Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, JBHT, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 49,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 19,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, JBHT options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

