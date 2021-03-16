Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, FIVE, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 24,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 6,183 contracts, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 5,826 contracts, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares or approximately 77% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

