Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, CRM, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 13,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 101,165 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 18,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

