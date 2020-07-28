Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, ADP, SPPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 22,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) saw options trading volume of 6,913 contracts, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPPI) options are showing a volume of 6,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of SPPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of SPPI. Below is a chart showing SPPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ADP options, or SPPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.