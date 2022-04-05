Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GPRE, PANW, ATOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 4,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 7,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atomera Inc (Symbol: ATOM) options are showing a volume of 1,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of ATOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of ATOM. Below is a chart showing ATOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPRE options, PANW options, or ATOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
