Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, VST, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 34,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 218.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,300 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 63,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 51,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 111,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 13,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, VST options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.