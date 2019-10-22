Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, HII, ORLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 14,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) saw options trading volume of 2,329 contracts, representing approximately 232,900 underlying shares or approximately 106.8% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) saw options trading volume of 3,997 contracts, representing approximately 399,700 underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,100 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, HII options, or ORLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.