Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, CMG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 20,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 431,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 36,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 353,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AAPL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AAPL CMG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular