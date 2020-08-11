Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 20,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 431,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 36,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 353,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AAPL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

