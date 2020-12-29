Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, IIPR, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 18,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 6,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 663,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 10,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

