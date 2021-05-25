Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, APD, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 16,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2330 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2330 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 9,691 contracts, representing approximately 969,100 underlying shares or approximately 114.8% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,400 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 22,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, APD options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.