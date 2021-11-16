Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, WAB, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 43,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) saw options trading volume of 13,518 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 155.4% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,200 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 53,126 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 141.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, WAB options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

