Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, SLQT, BBWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 106,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 291.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 23,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 44,654 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, SLQT options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.