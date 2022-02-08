Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, SLQT, BBWI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 106,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 291.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 23,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 44,654 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, SLQT options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.