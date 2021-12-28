Markets
GME

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GME, GMS, UPST

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 41,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 60,136 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

