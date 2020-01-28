Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, SLB, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 5,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 567,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 51,536 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 5,624 contracts, representing approximately 562,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

