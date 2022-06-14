Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, CMI, AR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 37,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 4,143 contracts, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 39,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, CMI options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

