Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, CMI, AR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 37,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 4,143 contracts, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 39,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GILD options, CMI options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.