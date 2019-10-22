Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, APLS, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 23,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 3,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 11,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, APLS options, or MAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

