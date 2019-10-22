Markets
GILD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, APLS, MAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 23,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 3,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 11,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, APLS options, or MAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD APLS MAT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular