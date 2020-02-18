Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GH, PLUG, CAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total volume of 3,816 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 381,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 59,833 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 21,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,400 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GH options, PLUG options, or CAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

