Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, MAT, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 7,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 764,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 11,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

