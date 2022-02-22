Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, CVNA, PETQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 6,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 21,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ) options are showing a volume of 1,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GES options, CVNA options, or PETQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.