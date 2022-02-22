Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, CVNA, PETQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 6,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 21,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And PetIQ Inc (Symbol: PETQ) options are showing a volume of 1,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PETQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of PETQ. Below is a chart showing PETQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

