Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GE, PTC, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 25,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) options are showing a volume of 4,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 847,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, PTC options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
