Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GATX, CMRE, PRVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), where a total of 1,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 155,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 4,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) saw options trading volume of 5,612 contracts, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GATX options, CMRE options, or PRVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
