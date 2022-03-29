Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, PETS, MVIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 170,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 27,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
PetMed Express Inc (Symbol: PETS) options are showing a volume of 4,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.2% of PETS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of PETS. Below is a chart showing PETS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) options are showing a volume of 63,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.2% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 7,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,300 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, PETS options, or MVIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
