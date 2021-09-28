Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FUBO, CNXC, EXPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 54,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 5,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,100 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) options are showing a volume of 1,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) options are showing a volume of 7,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 756,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, CNXC options, or EXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

