Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, MP, ADTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 14,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 12,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN) saw options trading volume of 2,591 contracts, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, MP options, or ADTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

