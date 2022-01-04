Markets
FSLY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, MP, ADTN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 14,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 12,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN) saw options trading volume of 2,591 contracts, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, MP options, or ADTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY MP ADTN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular