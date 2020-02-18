Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, A, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 7,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 726,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 9,637 contracts, representing approximately 963,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,760 contracts, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $675 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $675 strike highlighted in orange:

