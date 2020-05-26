Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSCT, WFC, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT), where a total of 28,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 250,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 36,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 108,962 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 9,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

